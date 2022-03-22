The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao on Monday called the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari as “Spiderman” for laid a wideast network of roads across the country just like a spider weaves a web.

Tapir Gao praised Nitin Gadkari during the Lok Sabha debate on the support of the demand to grant for road, transport and highway.

“I have changed the name of Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari sahab to spiderman. Just like a spider spins its web of threads, he has built a network of highways in every nook and corner of the country,” asserted the MP.

National Highway Projects with a total length of 238 km with an investment of Rs 3,972 crore will enhance the interstate road connectivity from Karnataka to Maharashtra and Goa, he added.

As a result of these projects traffic congestion will reduce and fuel consumption, commuting will be more efficient, and port connectivity along the region will be improved.

The Arunachal MP, Tapir Gao also mentioned an official statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which stated that stretches are being developed at a rate of 37 kilometres per day across the country.