National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda will leave for Arunachal Pradesh at 9 AM on January 11.

He will land at Itanagar Airport where he will be accorded a grand welcome by party leaders and senior office bearers of the BJP at around 10:30 AM.

Nadda will attend the State Executive Meeting at the State Banquet Hall in Itanagar at 11:00 am.

At 3:05 pm, Nadda will chair the State BJP Core Committee meeting at the State Guest House, Itanagar and review the party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha Election in the State.



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Following this Nadda will leave for Delhi at 5:30 PM.

On his arrival in the state capital on Tuesday, Nadda was received by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma along with senior BJP office-bearers and party leaders.

After chairing the state executive and core committee meetings of the BJP’s Assam unit, Nadda will hold similar meetings with the party’s top office-bearers and leaders in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

He will also review the ongoing preparations for the general elections in these two Northeast states.