Arunachal: BJP national president JP Nadda to visit state on January 11, to chair key meetings
National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda will leave for Arunachal Pradesh at 9 AM on January 11.
National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda will leave for Arunachal Pradesh at 9 AM on January 11.
He will land at Itanagar Airport where he will be accorded a grand welcome by party leaders and senior office bearers of the BJP at around 10:30 AM.
Nadda will attend the State Executive Meeting at the State Banquet Hall in Itanagar at 11:00 am.
At 3:05 pm, Nadda will chair the State BJP Core Committee meeting at the State Guest House, Itanagar and review the party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha Election in the State.
Also Read: Congress dismissed elected government 90 times...what if someone topples Himanta Biswa Sarma's government: JP Nadda
Following this Nadda will leave for Delhi at 5:30 PM.
On his arrival in the state capital on Tuesday, Nadda was received by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma along with senior BJP office-bearers and party leaders.
After chairing the state executive and core committee meetings of the BJP’s Assam unit, Nadda will hold similar meetings with the party’s top office-bearers and leaders in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.
He will also review the ongoing preparations for the general elections in these two Northeast states.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today