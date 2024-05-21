In anticipation of the forthcoming Assembly Election results, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 59th Longding-Pumao Assembly Constituency has announced a fasting programme slated for the 2nd of June.

The circular issued by the Office of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Longding District, outlines a series of prayer activities to be observed at respective polling booths during the fasting period. These include confession prayers for any perceived wrongdoings during the 2024 election campaign, prayers for a favorable outcome in the election, and blessings for Shri Tanpho Wangnaw, the BJP candidate, and his family.

Furthermore, the programme calls for prayers for all BJP voters, election agents, and party officials, as well as for the smooth functioning of the electoral process, including counting agents and officials involved in the result declaration. The circular also emphasizes prayers for the formation of BJP governments at both the central and state levels, along with specific hopes for three Assembly Constituencies within the Longding District.

Panlem Wangpan, Mandal President of the BJP Longding District Unit, urged all BJP voters to adhere to the fasting programme, scheduled from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM on 1st June 2024, at their respective polling booths.