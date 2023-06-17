BJP President JP Nadda arrived in Namsai town to a grand reception as he will attend a mega rally commemorating nine years of the Modi Government. Despite facing bad weather, Nadda's flight landed at Dibrugarh airport at 3.30 pm, causing him to travel to Namsai by road instead of a chopper. The event witnessed a massive turnout of enthusiastic citizens, with several leaders, MLAs, MPs, and Ministers, including the Chief Minister, extending a warm welcome to President Nadda. The presence of Assam MP Dilip Saikia added further significance to the gathering.

Earlier in the day, during a rally in Tripura, BJP's national president, JP Nadda, launched a scathing attack on the CPIM and Congress, accusing both parties of corruption, failure in maintaining law and order, targeted killings, and embezzlement of government funds.

Addressing a massive crowd at Santirbazar HS School in South District, organized to celebrate the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, Nadda stated, "Congress symbolizes Corruption, Commission, Misrule, Policy-Paralysis, Nepotism, and Failure in maintaining law and order. CPIM represents Targeted Killings, Embezzlement of Government Funds, Lawlessness, Administrative Collapse, and Misappropriation of Ration."

However, Nadda emphasized that the BJP stands for Development, Highways, Railways, Airways, Internet Connectivity, Infrastructure, Education, Healthcare, and the Welfare of the Poor. He reiterated the party's commitment to empowering the marginalized, women, and youth, while striving for inclusive growth under the motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."