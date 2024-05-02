The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) high command in Pakke Kessang District, Arunachal Pradesh, has taken stringent action against its office bearers and Panchayati Raj members.

This action was taken in response to their alleged involvement in activities against the party during the recently concluded Assembly and Parliamentary elections held on 19 April 2024.

Despite multiple notices and directives, the party leaders have not received any positive responses from the accused members.



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The members, including Denesh Nyari, Madap Nabam, Dobum Taluk, and Yalar Kino, were found to be campaigning for the NCP Candidate, which is a violation of the party constitution under Article XXV.

The disciplinary action has led to the expulsion of these members from the BJP for a period of six years.

Their primary membership, active membership, and all assigned responsibilities have been cancelled.

Similar action has been taken against district office bearers, including Kuli Techi, Gingma Tok, and Amit Nabam, among others, with the same consequences.