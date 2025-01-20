Arunachal's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced plans to field 20 women candidates in the upcoming 2029 Assembly elections. In response, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) welcomed the move and extended gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

During a recent party meeting, it was announced that the BJP plans to field 20 women candidates in the upcoming 2029 assembly elections.

The women's body stated that the move aims to not only provide women with a platform to participate in governance but also empower them politically and enhance their involvement in decision-making processes— an essential pillar of a healthy democracy.

The initiative will ensure greater representation of women in the legislative assembly, enabling them to address critical issues affecting women and society at large.

"We urge other political parties to follow suit and adopt similar measures to promote gender equity and strengthen democratic values," Kani Nada Maling, the President of APWWS said.