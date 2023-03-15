The Youth Convention of Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress was held at Nirjuli where several top leaders of the Congress party took part and discussed the roles of the youth congress in the state and Indian Youth Congress history.

Toko Mina Vice President of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee APCC during her address mentioned the welfare schemes and policies launched by UPA led Congress Government in the Centre.

Mina also raised the issues of security of women and children in the present days, Unemployment & Price Rise, Present Political Situations in the country, Threats to Secular, Democracy and Constitution and the Election strategies and party programme of Congress in the state.

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Tarh Johnny President of Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress talked to the media and informed them about the importance of this event and stated that this Convention aims to provide a platform to the district presidents, assembly constituency level workers, block presidents, and state executive members for interaction and motivation.

"We invited all grassroots level workers to this convention to disseminate the party policies of public welfare, to strengthen the party again & all those party related activities. This convention aims to change the present scenario of the congress party which looks weak as we have only 4 MLAs out of 60 but the spirit and determination of the party workers is strong enough & we are working on strategies by moving forward to bring positive results in the upcoming elections in the state. If we implement policies & decisions discussed today properly on the ground level we can have sufficient numbers of MLAs get elected in the upcoming election. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are very high-profile leaders of our party and soon they will be invited to our state for the campaign” Johnny added.

Nabam Tuki Former CM cum President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee talking to the media highlighted the events that occurred in this youth convention.

“Present Political & Economic Situations, Unemployment, Price Rise & Party programmes, strategies were discussed today by various leaders of the Congress Party, youths from district & grassroots village level. BJP use political words like Congress Mukt Bharat to defame our oldest party i.e Congress which made India from the beginning, even after their strong campaigns through hate speech & words Congress party still won elections in many states while many more will witness the change of regime. We are getting prepared from now for the upcoming elections of 2024 and we are strengthening our Youth Congress leaders considering their potential as they are hardworking & dedicated towards the party as future of Arunachal lies in the hands of the youths and I give them top priority in every field."

"Arunachal will be the richest state in future if we tap all our resources & time will come when we will stop begging for funds from Centre and will become a Self-reliant, self-sufficient state," the former CM added.

"Arunachal comes under Special Category State and earlier it was managed by the Planning Commission Government of India in various forms like SPA Special Plan Assistance and other economic packages for development in various fields. We are seeking funds because our revenue-generating resources are limited, tax revenue is narrow, and our revenue generation hardly reaches a few thousand crores annually which makes Arunachal rely on Central Grants and Aid. Since the implementation of the 13th Finance Commission, we are getting sufficient funds from the Central Share of taxes & until now in the 15th Finance commission, it's coming accordingly. In future considering our hydropower potential, mineral resources, forests, tourism, horticulture...we have the capacity to become of the surplus revenue generating state &even donor state in time to come.” Tuki added.

Regarding the ongoing issues like the APPSC fiasco and other corruption reports in the state, Tuki condemned the BJP Government and stated that his party organized dharnas & rallied against the misgovernance & malpractice by the Government officials.”

"Being an opposition party we are acting like a Watchdog but also playing the role of constructive opposition as Arunachal is purely a tribal state with 26 major and several small tribes which acts like a garden & being leaders we take them together without depriving any tribe of the state. We take care of all other constituencies & conduct the developmental activities as the ruling BJP urged us to work in the spirit of team Arunachal which we agreed. We should not misuse the public funds & whatever amount comes from the Centre should be used judiciously. Projects must be implemented according to the DPR & estimate work. I have kept the spokesperson for raising all such issues & I speak on important platforms like assemblies and public events."

We are expecting more numbers of MLAs to represent our party but as Northeast states depend on the Centre for grants the Central ruling party plays an important role to let their party win elections by luring the common public with fake promises.