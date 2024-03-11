Grassroots support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is backing Oken Tayeng as their preferred candidate for the 39th Mebo (ST) Assembly Constituency. In a unified voice, voters and supporters from Kiyit and Borguli villages, many of whom were erstwhile opposition leaders at the village level, have issued a resounding appeal to the state BJP high command to nominate Oken Tayeng as the party's MLA candidate.

Expressing their sentiment in a press statement today at Kiyit village under the Mebo Sub-Division, the grassroots supporters emphasized that the BJP ticket should unequivocally be bestowed upon Oken Tayeng, disregarding any other contenders, including Lombo Tayeng. Notable BJP supporters and well-wishers such as Mirem Perme, Kompok Tayeng, Appok Megu, and Smty Aputy Perme have joined in the plea to the state BJP high command, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, to endorse Oken Tayeng as the rightful candidate.

Amidst the backdrop of four ticket aspirants from the BJP in the 39th Mebo (ST) Assembly Constituency – namely, Shri Olen Rome, Dr. Dangi Perme, Shri Oken Tayeng, and Dr. Mandip Perme – the state BJP high command is reportedly grappling with the decision and inclining towards Lombo Tayeng. However, the grassroots BJP workers assert that the choice should mirror the desires and aspirations of the party's ground-level supporters, vehemently advocating for Oken Tayeng's candidacy.

Addressing the media, Smty Aputy Perme, underscored the grievances faced by BJP voters and workers in the constituency, attributing their plight to the Congress' victory in the previous election. She lamented the lack of governmental benefits, including the PM Modi's housing scheme and horticulture department incentives, accentuating the urgent need for a leadership change in the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency.

Echoing similar sentiments, Appok Megu, a Gram Panchayat Member from Kiyit village, lamented the absence of essential benefits, including housing construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, due to his allegiance to the BJP. Megu emphasized the demand for a youthful and dynamic leader like Oken Tayeng to spearhead the constituency's development as an MLA, emphasizing the inadequacy of Lombo Tayeng's three-decade-long tenure.

The appeal from the grassroots BJP supporters underscores a fervent desire for change and revitalization in the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency, aligning with their vision for progress and representation at the state level. As the state BJP high command deliberates on the candidate selection, the voices of Kiyit and Borguli villages resonate, advocating for Oken Tayeng as the beacon of change in their constituency.