The women group of Bharatiya Janata Party, Borguli village, under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang district have appealed to the Executive Engineer, WRD Pasighat Division to rectify a scheme that was meant for the group of women but only two among them are reaping benefits.

In their letter to EE WRD, the complainant have said that, the women group of Borguli village BJP unit had appealed to Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao to sanction certain funds for flood protection work in Borguli village, as the village was facing flood menace from Siang river that time. As a BJP women group from Borguli, the team had nominated two persons from the group to lead and pursue the matter. But recently, it has come to light that the two people are greedily executing the work in their personal name without informing the group stating that the scheme was pursued by them only in their personal capacity.

The complainant have also alleged that, the two persons who have erected a sand gravel embankment blocking the flow of the Tatsing-Lokburung river at the Siang confluence side, have also signed an agreement before the WRC field owners of the nearby areas to pull down the embankment works after receiving the bill. This means, the work is erected only for drawing bills, not for flood protection work.

Hence, the women group of the BJP unit of Borguli village has appealed to the EE, WRD Pasighat not to release the bill and also urge the EE to hand over the work to the women's group and not to the two persons.

Meanwhile, when contacted, ZPC East Siang District, Olen Rome confirmed that the scheme was sanctioned for the entire women group of Borguli BJP unit, and not for two women individuals.

“I will advise the team BJP, especially to the two women representatives of Borguli not to create such nuisances by grabbing the group scheme for individual gains. The funds of Rs. 20 lakhs was sanctioned for flood protection work under SIDF by Lok Sabha MP after he failed to allot funds of Rs 10 lakhs for the same under MPLAD. So, I will try to solve the matter by personally interfering the matter”, added Rome.

Onit Panyang, EE, WRD Pasighat Division has said that he is instructing the AE concerned to cross check the complaint and take necessary corrective measures while blocking the release of any bill in connection with the scheme. He also informed that the scheme hasn’t been sanctioned yet, but based on the SIDF scheme list the proposal has been sent to the higher authorities and is likely to be sanctioned soon.