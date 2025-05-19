The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has concluded a four-day training and orientation programme in Guwahati aimed at sharpening the legislative and governance capabilities of its elected representatives from Arunachal Pradesh.

According to a party statement released Monday, 45 of the state's 46 BJP MLAs attended the event, which focused on improving policy understanding, public service delivery, and strategic communication. The initiative was part of a broader effort by the party to build more informed and effective lawmakers ahead of key legislative sessions.

Thirteen sessions were held over the course of the programme, with discussions spanning topics such as governance, economic policy, national security, and leadership development.

Speakers included Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh, and Assam minister Ashok Singhal, who is also the party’s in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI)