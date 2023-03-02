The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 2 won the by-polls in Arunachal Pradesh after its candidate Tsering Lhamu came out with flying colours from the Lumla seat.

The saffron party had fielded Tsering after the death of BJP leader Jambey Tashi and the voting of by-polls at Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh was held on February 27.

As per reports, a total of 9,169 electorates cast their votes and out of 9,169 voters, 4,712 were women voters, who cast their votes in 33 polling booths.