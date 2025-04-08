As part of its ongoing grassroots outreach initiative, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Gaon Chalo Abhiyan reached the remote Lungla constituency in Tawang district, located near the international border.

Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu actively participated in the campaign during her visit to Kungba Village. The program, focused on rural development and community engagement, aims to bridge the gap between government schemes and rural beneficiaries.

Addressing the local residents, MLA Lhamu emphasized key developmental themes including education, healthcare, sanitation, drug awareness, and the accessibility of government welfare programs. She encouraged villagers to take full advantage of the various initiatives launched to improve their quality of life.

The campaign also underlined the importance of strengthening rural infrastructure, promoting water conservation, and ensuring access to improved healthcare services—key components for sustainable village development.

MLA Lhamu expressed her sincere appreciation to the District Office Bearers, Tawang Mandal, and Lumla Mandal Office Bearers for their dedicated support and contribution toward the successful implementation of the campaign in the region.