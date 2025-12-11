Arunachal blaze at school hostel kills child, officials launch district-wide review

A fire that tore through the hostel of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya, Taktsang, in Arunachal Pradesh shortly after 12.20 am on December 11, has left one young student dead and triggered a district-wide safety review.

Authorities said the blaze was likely sparked by an electrical short circuit. The flames spread quickly through wooden planks and furniture, trapping several children inside. Class VIII student Dorjee Tsomu and hostel warden Nima Lhamu managed to pull many students to safety, but a six-year-old girl, Choine Tsomu of Class I, could not be saved. She was the daughter of Tenzin Yeton and Yeshi Wange of Shocktsan village under the Zemithang Circle in Tawang district.

Soldiers from a nearby Army unit joined villagers, school staff and hostel authorities in battling the fire with water and extinguishers until it was brought under control. The hostel suffered heavy damage.

Senior district officials, including Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, Superintendent of Police Dr D.W. Thongon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lumla Tashi Dhondup, DDMO Genden Tsomu and DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntsok, inspected the site on the morning of December 11 to assess the destruction and meet the bereaved family. The child’s body has been sent for post-mortem and legal procedures.

The Deputy Commissioner has ordered a magisterial inquiry, to be conducted by the Zemithang Circle Officer, and directed a safety audit of all residential schools and hostels across the district following the incident.