The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has recommended 5,836 candidates for government appointments through 38 examinations conducted between 2019 and September 2026, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on October 16, citing the board’s efforts to strengthen transparency and merit-based recruitment.

In a video message shared on social media, Khandu said the board was established in 2018 to create a structured recruitment system for Group C and D posts, ensuring equal opportunities for candidates and selection based on merit.

“Government recruitment is not just about exams and vacancies. Behind every exam is the hard work of a youth. Behind every vacancy is the hope of a family,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

He acknowledged that the 2020 cash-for-job episode had been a difficult period for young people in the state, adding that the experience highlighted the need for a more rigorous and transparent recruitment process.

Since its establishment, the APSSB has expanded its examination system to cover several categories of recruitment, including the Combined Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, Common Graduate Level Examination, Non-Ministerial Technical Examination, and Common Higher Secondary Level and Secondary Level Examinations.

Khandu also highlighted the board’s ISO certification, describing it as a reflection of its emphasis on transparency, fairness and merit-based selection.

“Our commitment is to provide a level playing field for every aspirant and a recruitment system built on merit, integrity and public trust,” he said.

Reflecting on the board’s progress, Khandu said the institution had evolved from its initial mandate of ensuring fairness in government recruitment into a platform through which thousands of young people could pursue careers in public service.

“One decade, one faith,” he said, emphasising the importance of sustaining public confidence in the recruitment process.

The APSSB was constituted under the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Act, 2018, to conduct examinations and select candidates for subordinate services and Group C posts across government departments and other state organisations.

However, the board’s recruitment process came under scrutiny in February 2020 after alleged irregularities in the examination for lower divisional clerk and junior secretariat assistant posts triggered a police investigation. The state police’s Special Investigation Cell subsequently filed a chargesheet against 19 people allegedly involved in the case.