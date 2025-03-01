Arunachal-based female bodybuilder, Paklu Taipodia, was honoured with the prestigious North East Women Leaders Award for the third time at a ceremony held at Vivanta Guwahati, Assam, on February 28.

The award was presented by the 12th World Women Leadership Congress, Mumbai, in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the fitness and sports community.

Paklu’s remarkable career includes winning 36 medals, showcasing her dedication and passion for bodybuilding. As an international professional cardholder, she has earned notable accolades, including a gold medal in the Ms Asia Glutetan Model, a silver medal in Ms Asia Bikini Model, and a bronze medal in the Miss Asia Sports Model category.

Her outstanding performance led to her being crowned the Miss Asia Overall Winner at the International Pro-Card in the Fitness International Federation (FIF) competition.

Dr. R. L. Bhatia, Founder of World CSR Day and World Sustainability, and Dr. Aalok Pandit, Executive Director of CMO Asia/CMO Global, were present to honor Paklu for her extraordinary achievements.

Paklu Taipodia continues to inspire women and athletes worldwide, serving as both an organizer and a role model in the sports industry.