Supsing village, situated in Boleng circle and located in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, now has a new community hall that was inaugurated on Thursday by Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing. The community hall, which is located at the center of the village, will serve as a hub for social activities and decision-making processes for the villagers.

The community hall was funded under the State Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF) and is part of the Pema Khandu government's commitment to the development of the area. The inauguration of the community hall was attended by several dignitaries and villagers.

According to the 2009 census, Supsing village has a population of over 1,000 people and a literacy rate of 63.98%, with 66.27% of males and 62.14% of females being literate. The village also has more than a hundred houses.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, MLA Ojing Tasing highlighted the government's priority to develop the area and improve the quality of life of the people in Siang district. He expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the community hall and praised the government for its efforts to bring development to the region.

The community hall in Supsing village is expected to play a vital role in promoting social and welfare activities and will serve as a venue for important decision-making processes for the villagers. Its completion is a significant step towards the overall development of the region, and it is expected to benefit the people of Supsing village for years to come.