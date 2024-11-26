Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi has been appointed as the Festival Ambassador for the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024 (ARM '24), a groundbreaking international theatre festival that promises to be the largest of its kind in Northeast India.

The 15-day Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024, which began on November 22, is already underway and will continue until December 5. The festival is transforming the cultural landscape of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing a vibrant mix of performing arts that highlight the region's artistic heritage and creative potential.

Tripathi's journey from a small village in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, to becoming one of India's most celebrated actors forms a powerful backdrop to this year's festival. His roots in street theatre and rigorous training at the National School of Drama (NSD) have been instrumental in shaping his remarkable career.

"It's a great honour for me to be associated with the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024 as its Festival Ambassador," Tripathi shared passionately. "Theatre holds a very special place in my heart, as it was my first teacher, my first love in the performing arts. I owe everything I am today to the lessons I learned on the stage and the passion I developed for storytelling during my early days in Gopalganj, performing street plays and rangmanch ."

The festival stands out for its comprehensive approach to performing arts. It will feature a wide array of performances, including proscenium theatre, street plays, and intimate stage productions that showcase both national and international talent. Critically, the event will place special emphasis on Arunachal Pradesh's unique cultural expressions.

"To see a festival like Arunachal Rang Mahotsav celebrating the power and beauty of theatre, especially in the culturally rich and vibrant region of Arunachal Pradesh, is inspiring," Tripathi explained. "This platform not only honours the traditional and contemporary performing arts of the region but also provides a dynamic space for artists from across the world to collaborate and showcase their work."

A distinctive feature of ARM '24 is its deep dive into local cultural traditions. The festival will present performances inspired by the region's rich oral folklore, traditional dance forms, and distinctive martial arts. This approach creates a unique fusion of traditional and contemporary art practices that promises to be both educational and transformative.

Spearheaded by Riken Ngomle, an Assistant Professor of Acting at NSD, the festival has received crucial support from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The event has been made possible through the ultimate support and blessings of Honourable Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who serves as the festival's chief patron.

Tripathi believes deeply in the transformative power of theatre. "I believe theatre has the power to connect people, transcend barriers, and create a deeper understanding of our shared humanity," he noted. "I am particularly excited about the festival's emphasis on Arunachal's oral folklore traditions, martial art forms, and local performing arts, which are an essential part of our cultural fabric."

The actor will attend the festival accompanied by his wife Mridula, adding a personal touch to this cultural celebration. With Arunachal Tourism supporting the event, ARM '24 is positioned to become a landmark moment in India's performing arts landscape.

As the second edition of the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav, the festival represents a significant milestone in promoting regional artistic expression, bringing together local and international performers in a unique celebration of creativity and cultural heritage.

Audiences can look forward to a dynamic 15-day event that promises to be much more than a traditional theatre festival – it's a comprehensive exploration of performance, tradition, and artistic innovation.