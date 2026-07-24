Arunachal: Bomdila Connect celebrates heritage to revive tourism in West Kameng

In a bid to revive Bomdila's tourism potential and showcase the rich cultural heritage of West Kameng, the Bomdila Tourism Society (BTS), in collaboration with Radio Kameng, organised "Bomdila Connect – A Carnival of Heritage, Harmony & Hospitality" on July 24.

The carnival began from the Sahara Tyre area and concluded at Lower Gompa, with nearly 40 cultural groups representing different communities of West Kameng participating in the event. Traditional performances, including the Yak Dance, Aji Lhamu Dance, Kukri Dance, Hrusso Dance and Sajolang Dance, highlighted the district's cultural diversity.

Students from various schools also joined the carnival, carrying placards promoting environmental conservation and proper waste management.

Attending the programme as chief guest, Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombey praised the organisers for bringing together different communities on a common platform to celebrate the district's cultural heritage.

Chombey said Bomdila had once been the centre of the Kameng region but gradually lost its prominence while destinations such as Tawang, Dirang and Shergaon emerged as popular tourist hubs. He expressed confidence that Bomdila Connect could help restore the town's tourism appeal and evolve into one of Arunachal Pradesh's flagship tourism events.

He assured full support for making the carnival an annual event and accepted a memorandum submitted by the Bomdila Tourism Society seeking government assistance.

Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng Dr Dilip Kumar said the initiative aims to preserve the district's cultural heritage while promoting sustainable tourism. He assured continued support from the district administration and appealed to all stakeholders to work together to establish Bomdila Connect as a permanent annual calendar event.

Highlighting cleanliness initiatives undertaken by the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) and the district administration, the Deputy Commissioner urged residents to actively participate in weekly social service programmes. He also stressed the importance of implementing the four-colour waste segregation system under the Solid Waste Management Rules and called upon religious leaders to spread awareness on environmental protection.

During the programme, Geshe Lobsang Norbu, who has planted over 1.5 lakh trees in and around Bomdila, was felicitated for his outstanding contribution to environmental conservation.

The event was organised by the Bomdila Tourism Society in collaboration with Radio Kameng, with support from the West Kameng district administration, Arunachal Tourism Society and 4/9 Gorkha Rifles. The programme was attended by West Kameng SP D.W. Thongon, Padma Shri Guru Tulku Rinpoche, former minister Japu Deru, representatives of the SSB, 2nd Arunachal Scouts, 4/9 Gorkha Rifles, PRI leaders, heads of departments, lamas, students and members of the public.