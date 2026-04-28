Arunachal: Bomdila holds coordination meeting for monsoon preparedness

A coordination meeting on preparedness for the upcoming southwest monsoon was held at the DC’s Conference Hall in Bomdila under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Dilip Kumar.

Chairing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner urged all stakeholders to share details of available inventory with the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) so that the resources can be incorporated into the District Disaster Management Plan and effectively utilised during emergencies.

He also directed the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to identify vulnerable buildings and sinking zones across the district. The Deputy Commissioner further reviewed the availability and stock position of essential commodities.

Stressing strict enforcement, Dr. Kumar said any person found involved in illegal earth cutting or damaging public property should face firm action. He instructed the concerned departments to lodge FIRs against offenders.

During the meeting, DDMO Ms. Mindu Yangzom gave a PowerPoint presentation on the District Disaster Management Plan, outlining the roles and responsibilities of different stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police D.W. Thongon, heads of departments and representatives of paramilitary forces.