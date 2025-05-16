To boost flood preparedness ahead of the monsoon, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Namsai, in collaboration with the 186 Battalion CRPF, conducted a two-day training session on outboard motor (OBM) and dinghy boat operations.

Held on May 14 and 15, the programme aimed to improve the capacity of local first responders in water-based rescue efforts.

The training brought together a mix of Trainers of Trainers (ToTs), Aapda Mitra volunteers, community members, and police personnel who play a critical role during disasters. Participants received both theoretical instruction and hands-on experience in operating rescue equipment essential for flood response.

Day one of the programme focused on operational techniques for OBMs and dinghies, safety measures, maintenance routines, and basic flood rescue methods. The second day featured a practical session at Allubari Ghat in Chowkham, where attendees practised launching and navigating boats in simulated flood scenarios.

This initiative is part of a wider strategy by the DDMA to enhance local response systems and minimise risks during flood emergencies. Authorities say the training marks a key step in strengthening the district’s frontline readiness as monsoon season approaches.