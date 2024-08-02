The State Institute for Rural Development (SIRD) in Arunachal Pradesh has forged a new alliance with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong, aimed at bolstering leadership and management skills at the local level.

This collaboration formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), focuses on empowering Panchayat representatives to drive village-level development.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his support for the initiative on social media, highlighting its potential to advance the state's progress.

The partnership will prioritise training programmes designed to equip local leaders with the tools necessary to achieve Localised Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) in their respective communities. This strategic move is expected to have a significant impact on rural development across Arunachal Pradesh.

Happy to learn that SIRD Arunachal Pradesh has signed an MoU with IIM, Shillong to enhance leadership and management capacities at the grassroots level.



This partnership will prioritize training, support, and equipping Panchayat representatives to achieve LSDGs in every… pic.twitter.com/ljphkQqKKa — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 1, 2024

By enhancing the capabilities of grassroots-level officials, the state aims to foster more effective governance and accelerate the implementation of development projects in villages.

The collaboration between SIRD Arunachal Pradesh and IIM Shillong marks a noteworthy step towards strengthening local governance structures and promoting sustainable growth in the northeastern state.