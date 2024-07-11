Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Facebook the historic appointment of Shri Bopai Puroik as the Deputy Commissioner of the newly formed Bichom district. Puroik, an APCS officer, marks a proud moment for the Puroik community by becoming the first member to hold this esteemed position.

Hailing from Lada circle, Bopai Puroik brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his new role. Chief Minister Khandu expressed confidence in Puroik's leadership, emphasizing his pivotal role in driving progress and development in the district.

"We are delighted to see Shri Bopai Puroik assume this pivotal role," Chief Minister Pema Khandu remarked. "His appointment exemplifies our dedication to inclusivity and empowerment within Arunachal Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him and wish him immense success and accolades in his new responsibilities."