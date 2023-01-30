In a bid to promote mutual trust and friendship among people of the two Northeastern states living along the inter-state boundary, a 'Border Festival' was organised at Lal Bahadur Shastri School playground at Bhalukpong on January 29.

The festival was launched today under the joint initiative of Sootea Constituency MLA Padma Hazarika (Assam) and Thrizino-Bhalukpong MLA Kumsi Sidisow.

The festival focused on the cultural show of both Assam and Arunachal. Bodo cultural show was displayed from the Assam side on other hand Aka community displayed a cultural show. As part of the festival, volleyball was played.

Speaking to media persons Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika informed that the festival is aimed to strengthen the relationship of the people living along the border. Hazarika also informed that in his area, there is no land dispute in Arunachal Pradesh.

“This festival is to develop relationships; we have to live peacefully along the border. If our relationship is strong there would be no dispute along the border” Hazarika said

“In my constituency, there is no dispute. There was disagreement on 19 meters. But we sacrificed the 19 meters as we are big brothers” Hazarika informed.

“We don’t have a dispute in our areas, there were only 19 meters of dispute that we resolved amicably. Through cultural programs and sports activities, we would promote our strong bonding” he added.

‘This border festival border will continue next year we will celebrate bigger and better”, he stated.

Meanwhile, Thrizino-Bhalukpong MLA Kumsi Sidisow emphasized that such a festival involving people from both sides would promote a peaceful relationship.

“The mutual understanding and respect among the people living along the boundary of Sonitpur(Assam) and West Kameng(Arunachal) is a reason that there was no boundary issue here,” said MLA Sidisow

Sidisow further informed that the festival is part of their effort to promote cultural exchange to strengthen the relationship. MLA Thrizino maintained that even if the boundary issue is resolved, such inter-state festivals should be promoted to facilitate the people to exchange their cultural values.

The respective deputy commissioners of Sonitpur-West Kameng and PRI leaders also attended the festival.

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