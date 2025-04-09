Arunachal Pradesh's Banderdewa police has intensified daily checking of Inner Line Permits (ILP) aiming to regulate the movement of non-Arunachalee individuals and safeguard the interests of indigenous communities.

The enforcement is being carried out under the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

The ILP system, a key legal mechanism, is designed to protect the cultural identity, security, and demographic interests of the local population.

Police teams are stationed at key checkpoints in border towns, ensuring that all visitors possess valid ILPs before entering the state.

Authorities have urged all outsiders to obtain proper ILPs and fully cooperate with officials during inspections. They urged that respecting ILP norms ensures lawful entry and contributes to maintaining public order and safety.

The ongoing drive is part of a broader effort to maintain strict border regulation and preserve the unique heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.