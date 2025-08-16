Arunachal: Borguli dethrones Silluk, becomes cleanest village of Mebo sub-division

In a spirited contest for the crown of cleanliness, Borguli village has emerged as the cleanest village of Mebo Assembly Constituency, toppling Silluk village, which had held the title for several years.

The recognition comes under the ongoing Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM), a flagship cleanliness drive initiated last year by the Mebo Administration and local MLA Oken Tayeng.

On Independence Day, August 15, Borguli was officially conferred with the commendation certificate by the Mebo Administration for 2025–26. The award was received by Clean Mission Borguli Chairman Kaling Tayeng along with members of the Sisang Sirum youth group, who have spearheaded the village’s campaign. Their collective effort, backed by village elders and community groups, has been credited with transforming Borguli into a model of cleanliness.

The Clean Mission Borguli was launched last year alongside Mission Ta:tang—a bird-friendly eco-tourism initiative—under the broader ECMM framework conceived by then ADC Mebo Sibo Passing and MLA Oken Tayeng, with support from the Ratan Welfare Society. The initiative is being carried forward by the present Mebo administration led by ADC Nancy Yirang and Mission Manager Olen Megu Damin.



Also Read: Arunachal forum questions validity of household approvals for 11,000 MW Siang Dam

MLA Oken Tayeng, Chief Patron of ECMM, and ADC Nancy Yirang, its Chairman, lauded Borguli’s achievement, calling it a testament to the community’s commitment. They noted that the mission is not only about beautification, but also about improving public health, preserving biodiversity, and encouraging eco-tourism.

In November last year, Borguli took a bold step by establishing a traditional bird-watching tower along the Siang River and planting fruit-bearing trees, blending conservation efforts with sustainable tourism. This eco-friendly initiative further enhanced the village’s standing in the competition.

Speaking after the award, Chairman Kaling Tayeng, along with Sisang Sirum President Miding Lego and General Secretary Katon Perme, stressed that their mission goes beyond aesthetics. “Our aim is to ensure a healthy life for the villagers and build a cleaner, greener future,” Tayeng said.

Gaon Burah Nogen Yirang added that Borguli’s ambition does not stop at the sub-division level. “We are striving to become the cleanest village not just in Mebo, but in East Siang district and Arunachal Pradesh, inspired by the journey of Silluk village,” he remarked.

With Borguli setting a new benchmark, the Mebo Sub-Division’s cleanliness movement has taken on a competitive yet inspiring edge, reaffirming the ECMM’s vision of blending tradition, health, and ecology.