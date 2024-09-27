To promote wildlife and forest conservation, the Minggenam Sirum of Borguli village under Mebo Sub-Division organized a T-20 Tennis Cricket Tournament themed "Save Wildlife for a Better Tomorrow." The inaugural ceremony, held at the village community hall, also featured an awareness program aimed at educating residents on the importance of preserving the environment.

The event saw participation from 18 teams across Mebo Sub-Division, fostering a spirit of community engagement through sports and education. Key figures in attendance included Kempi Ete, Divisional Forest Officer of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary Division, who served as the Chief Guest, along with C.K. Chowpoo, Range Forest Officer, and Sibo Passing, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mebo Sub-Division.

During the program, village leaders, including Gaon Burah Bidesor Perme and wildlife conservationist Horinath Tayeng, emphasized the need for better boundary demarcation of the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary and requested the inclusion of local youth in sanctuary management. They highlighted Borguli village's significant role as a land donor for the sanctuary and called for improved collaboration with the wildlife department.

DFO Kempi Ete committed to enhancing the relationship with local communities, assuring villagers that the sanctuary serves public interests. She also pledged support for women's sports in Borguli by providing volleyball equipment and sponsored the cricket tournament's winner prize.

In his address, ADC Sibo Passing encouraged villagers to cooperate with the sanctuary's management and shared personal experiences of hunting-related accidents in his family, urging an end to such practices to safeguard wildlife.

Following the awareness program, the tournament kicked off with an inaugural match where Kiyit Musup Yameng triumphed over Borguli-B by 35 runs. The standout player was Dilen Saring from Kiyit Musup Yameng, who took five wickets for just eight runs. Unfortunately, subsequent matches were postponed due to heavy rain.

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