Pasighat witnessed a vibrant celebration of the Donggin Todii Festival as the Bori community of the Adi tribe gathered at Lamrung Ganging to mark the New Year with traditional fervor. The festival, which takes place annually between January and March, was held at Old Solung Ground on February 2nd and was graced by Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardee Dr. Delong Padung as the Chief Guest, while Deputy Forest Ranger Tabang Gaduk attended as the Guest of Honour.



Speaking at the event, Tabang Gaduk emphasized the cultural significance of Donggin, urging the community to preserve and pass down the tradition to future generations. "This festival represents our identity, and it is our responsibility to keep it alive for the coming generations," he stated.



Dr Delong Padung, moved by the energetic celebration, announced his plans to create a new song blending traditional and modern musical elements. He also expressed his anticipation for the Unying Aran Festival, where Chief Minister Pema Khandu is expected to be present. "It is vital that we maintain the authenticity of our cultural festivals and not let them become mere social gatherings," he remarked.



According to the Donggin Festival Organizing Committee, the Bori community primarily resides in Payum and Kaying Circles, and the festival has been observed for generations. Donggin is a festival that symbolizes abundance and prosperity, during which pigs and mithuns are traditionally sacrificed as offerings to natural deities. These rituals are performed to seek blessings for peace, prosperity, protection from natural calamities, and a fruitful farming season.