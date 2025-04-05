Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a unique initiative to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and eco-tourism through an exposure-cum-awareness tour to Kaziranga National Park for Gaon Burahs and Gaon Burihs (GBs) from the Bosing and Bogong groups of villages.

The tour was flagged off by 38th East Pasighat Assembly Constituency MLA, Tapi Darang.

Thirty village heads are participating in the tour, aimed at familiarising them with the importance of protecting wildlife, understanding conservation practices, experiencing safaris, and interacting with local communities engaged in preserving nature at the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Assam.

While flagging off the tour, MLA Darang urged the GBs to play a proactive role in safeguarding the environment and wildlife. He emphasised the importance of the ongoing Air Gun Surrender campaign and called upon the GBs to help prevent rampant hunting and protect local flora and fauna. “I believe this exposure tour will bring positive change in our society in the years to come,” he said.

Senior citizen and NPP Block President Gagam Ering lauded the initiative and spoke on the importance of sensitising rural leaders on eco-tourism and conservation themes for the benefit of future generations.

DFO of the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, Kenpi Ete, commended the MLA's effort, stating that Kaziranga’s successful community-led conservation model could serve as an inspiration for similar efforts back home. He stressed that local involvement is key to preserving biodiversity.

District Tourism Officer Leena Perme highlighted how tourism linked to wildlife conservation in Kaziranga has boosted local economies through homestays and other ventures—an idea GBs can replicate in their own areas.

Leading the team from April 4 to 6 is Gandhi Darang, a nature guide, journalist, and conservation enthusiast. As part of the tour, the team will also take part in a plantation drive at Kaziranga, further promoting the message of environmental stewardship.

The tour is sponsored by MLA Tapi Darang and reflects a growing commitment to blending traditional leadership with modern conservation practices in Arunachal Pradesh.