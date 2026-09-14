Arunachal braces for 5 days of rain, thunderstorms from September 15: IMD

Several districts of Arunachal Pradesh are likely to experience rain and thunderstorms from September 15, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting wet weather across parts of the state over the next five days.

According to a district-wise forecast issued by the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Itanagar on September 15, rain and thunderstorms are expected in Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, Upper Siang, Siang, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Papum Pare, Tirap and Longding on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the weather activity is likely to be concentrated over Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Kamle, Tirap and Longding districts.

The IMD forecast indicates that rain and thunderstorms could affect East Kameng, Papum Pare, Changlang and Tirap on Thursday.

Similar weather conditions are expected on Friday, with East Kameng, Papum Pare, Changlang and Tirap likely to receive rain and thunderstorms.

On Saturday, rain is forecast in Siang, Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, Papum Pare and Anjaw districts.

The weather activity is expected to vary across the state, with the IMD's district-wise warnings indicating intermittent rain and thunderstorms through the five-day period.