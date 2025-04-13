Representatives from various Buddhist monastic institutions, NGOs, student bodies, and senior community leaders from Arunachal Pradesh convened a meeting recently, discussing their long-standing concerns over the Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC), constituted under the BTMC Act of 1949.

During the meeting held at the Circuit House, all attending NGOs expressed strong support for the cause and appreciated the efforts to advocate for change in the BTMC’s structure. After thorough deliberations, the members unanimously resolved to submit a memorandum to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, urging him to represent the concerns of the Buddhist community at the national level.

The group immediately departed for Nafra and met with Kiren Rijiju on April 12, following which the minister, who is also an MP from Arunachal Pradesh, assured his full support for the cause and emphasised his commitment to preserving the sanctity and heritage of Buddhist institutions.

In the memorandum, the representatives raised the following requests:

1. Reconstitution of the Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) to consist solely of members from the Buddhist faith, including appropriate representation of monks and monastic bodies, to ensure the spiritual and cultural authenticity of the temple's management.

2. Institutional reforms that enshrine Buddhist representation in the legal and administrative framework governing the Mahabodhi Temple, allowing Buddhist monastics and community leaders to play a primary role in the temple's upkeep, rituals, and long-term preservation.

A peace march has also been proposed as part of the movement. Organizers said the date will be announced once permission is granted by the Deputy Commissioner. They appealed to the public and all Buddhist bodies to unite and participate peacefully.

The delegation expressed gratitude to all NGOs and individuals who participated in the discussion and pledged support.

The Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, continues to be a focal point of cultural and religious significance. The demand for exclusive Buddhist management has been a long-standing one, and the community now hopes the matter will gain momentum with ministerial backing.