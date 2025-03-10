Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, on March 10, presented the state's budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 during the 4th session of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The budget, built on the foundation of four key pillars, aims to drive comprehensive development in the state.

Central pillars of the Arunachal Pradesh Budget 2025-26:

1. Investing in People

2. Investing in Infrastructure

3. Investing in Economy

4. Investing in Innovation

With 2025 being declared as the "Year of Human Capital," the state government is prioritiSing empowerment of its people, strengthening its economy, and fostering innovation to ensure sustainable development.

One of the most notable initiatives in this year's budget is the SEE Trinity (Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship) initiative, aimed at creating over 25,000 jobs and self-employment opportunities by 2029.

By fostering a robust ecosystem for employment and entrepreneurship, the government plans to engage youth in meaningful work and ensure that they have the tools to succeed in the ever-evolving economic landscape.

The budget also highlights key investments in infrastructure development, which are essential to creating a more connected and accessible Arunachal Pradesh.

With innovation at the core of the budget, the focus will be on supporting new technologies, enhancing the education system, and creating a framework for research and development to drive long-term progress.