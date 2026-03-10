Arunachal budget focuses on connectivity push with Aero-City, convention centre and rural roads

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a series of major initiatives in the Budget 2026–27 aimed at strengthening connectivity and infrastructure across the state, with a focus on tourism, investment and regional development.

Among the key announcements is the development of an Aero-City near Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi with an allocation of Rs 90 crore.

The project is expected to create world-class infrastructure around the airport and promote economic activity in the surrounding region.

The budget also proposes the construction of a state-of-the-art convention centre along with a 100–150 room hotel at Hollongi to support tourism and business events in the state.

To improve rural connectivity, the government has allocated Rs 500 crore under the Chief Minister’s State Rural Roads Development Programme for building roads in areas not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

In addition, a Feasibility Fund will be created to explore innovative transport solutions suited to Arunachal Pradesh’s challenging terrain.

The initiatives are expected to significantly boost connectivity, tourism and investment while creating new opportunities for people across the state.