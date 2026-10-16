Arunachal budget panel begins scrutiny, deputy CM stresses accountability in public spending
Arunachal Pradesh's Budget Committee began proceedings under Speaker Tesam Pongte, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attending. The sitting focused on stronger scrutiny, responsible public spending and improved financial management.
- Speaker Tesam Pongte chaired the committee's first sitting on Thursday
- Mein attended as the Finance, Planning and Investment Minister during proceedings
- Effective financial management ensures funds serve people's larger interests responsibly
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has stressed the need for greater accountability in public spending as the Budget Committee of the eighth Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly began its proceedings on Thursday.
The first sitting of the committee was chaired by Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, with Mein attending in his capacity as Finance, Planning and Investment Minister.
Mein said effective financial management was essential to ensure that public funds were used responsibly and in the larger interest of the people.
He added that the committee’s proceedings would be important for budgetary scrutiny and strengthening financial management in the state.
The meeting comes as the Assembly’s Budget Committee takes up its role in examining public finances and reinforcing accountability in the use of government resources.
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