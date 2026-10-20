Arunachal Pradesh is developing a Rs 5 crore war memorial in Keyi Panyor district to honour Neelam Tebi, an Assam Rifles jawan who died fighting Chinese forces during the 1962 India-China War. The memorial, planned across approximately 45,000 square metres, will commemorate Tebi’s sacrifice and recognise the contributions of soldiers who lost their lives defending the country.

The project comes into focus on October 20, the 64th anniversary of Tebi’s death. Personnel from the Indian Army’s 19th Battalion of the Jat Regiment, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and local dignitaries gathered at the memorial site to pay tribute to the soldier. The state government has allocated ₹5 crore for the first phase of construction.

Tebi, a native of Nyelam village in Lower Subansiri district, was serving with the 5 Assam Rifles when he was killed in action in the Kameng sector during the Chinese offensive in 1962. According to military officials, he sustained injuries on October 19 and died the following day.

Commandant Thanglian Mang of the 60th ITBP Battalion recalled Tebi’s courage during the Chinese advance and said the memorial would help preserve the legacy of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of the country.

Major Bhanu Mahesh of the 19th Battalion, Jat Regiment, also paid tribute to Tebi, recalling his determination to fight despite overwhelming odds. He said the memorial would recognise the sacrifices of soldiers who fought in the 1962 war, with particular attention to Tebi, whose contribution had remained relatively unknown in his home state for years.

The proposed memorial will include a cenotaph, a wall of fame bearing the names of martyrs, a museum-cum-armoury hall and a statue of Tebi. The site will also have an entry gate, an approach road, viewpoints, landscaped gardens, a cafeteria and parking facilities. Subsequent phases are expected to include the installation of an armoured tank and a helicopter.

The land for the project has been donated by residents of Nyelam village through the local Neelam society. The initiative reflects the local community’s efforts to preserve the memory of the soldier and recognise his contribution to the country’s defence.

Military officials hope the memorial will become a destination for visitors interested in India’s military history, complementing established war memorials at Tawang and Walong in Arunachal Pradesh.

The commemorative programme is part of events marking the 64th anniversary of the 1962 India-China War. The memorial is intended to honour Tebi as well as other soldiers who lost their lives defending India’s territorial integrity.