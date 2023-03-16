In a historic move, Bukro Lusso Welfare Society (BLWS) from West Kameng and Degio Welfare Society (DWS) from East Kameng have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve their age-old boundary disputes of Kaya Valley and Degio (Kajong) village.

The signing event was witnessed by MLA cum Advisor to Minister Env & Forest -Kumsi Sidisow, ADC- Thrizino, EAC – Bana, members of PRI leaders from both villages, Society members of BLWS and DWS.

Speaking on the occasion, local MLA Kumsi Sidisow appreciated both societies for the historic decision to bury their age-old enmity and to solve the boundary dispute of the villages. "Today both communities have set an example that ‘with peace and dialogue every problem can be resolved,’" stated Kumsi while informing that since his first election in 2009, it was his dream to resolve the boundary dispute and differences between the two villages, and the dream has come true today.

He further added, "Though we are staying in different villages or different districts, we all are from the same community "Aka". We should maintain this tradition of peace and brotherhood for a peaceful society," said Kumsi. He also informed that boundary disputes with Assam and other villages of his Constituency will be resolved in a similar way with peace and dialogue.

The land dispute between the two villages/societies, which occurred due to the change in the course of the river ‘Kubwo’ that flows between both the villages, has been ended today, said Chairman BLWS- Sang Dorjee Sidisow. "Today we have unanimously decided to resolve this issue once and for all. Moreover, a pole is to be erected in every hundred meters to define the boundary," added the Chairman.

Expressing gladness over the historic decision, Chairman DWS-Dombe Degio stated that everything has been resolved between the two villages/societies amicably, and a ritual for the same has been also performed by the local priest. Moreover, in the MoU, everything is clear, and points were framed legally by the experts.

Head Gaon Bura of Kaya Valley- Rangko Sidisow and Payu Degio of Degio(Kajung) Village also appreciated the decision and appeal to everyone to follow the MoU for the peaceful coexistence of both societies.

The more than 50 years of enmity, which occurred due to the land dispute, has been put to rest with this historic move by the BLWS and DWS, setting an example for others to follow in resolving their differences peacefully.