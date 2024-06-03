A fatal accident occurred at Meka in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in the death of a youth named Jeevan Lakra.

The incident took place between 9 pm and 10 pm on June 2 while the vehicle was travelling from Dambuk to Roing.

According to local sources, the deceased has been identified as a 30-year-old resident of Dambuk in the Lower Dibang Valley district.

Lakra was trapped inside the car, which caught fire after colliding with a tractor around 9.20 pm on Sunday.

Reports indicate that the newly elected BJP MLA from the Dambuk assembly constituency, Puiniyor, was a close aide of the deceased.

Further details about the incident are awaited.



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