A devastating bus accident in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district has left two individuals dead. The ill-fated bus, operated by the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services, was en route from Wakka to Chongkham when it veered off the road and plunged into a steep gorge.

Initial reports indicate that the driver of the bus is among the deceased. Eyewitnesses described the scene, with one image capturing a person trapped between the overturned bus and a nearby tree.

Rescue efforts are currently underway, with emergency responders working tirelessly to extract survivors and provide medical assistance. Those injured in the accident have been transported to the district hospital for urgent treatment.