Arunachal business delegation explores Thailand’s rubber, agriculture markets

The week-long Arunachal Pradesh business study and exposure tour in Thailand concluded on October 22, highlighting opportunities in the rubber and horticulture sectors.

The delegation, led by agriculturist Likha Maaj—who introduced large cardamom (1994) and kiwi (1999) to Arunachal Pradesh and served as the state’s first Rubber Board Chairman—met His Excellency Nagesh Singh, IFS, Ambassador of India to Thailand and Permanent Representative to UNESCAP, at the Indian Embassy in Bangkok. Secretary (Economic & Commerce) Ms Jagpreet Kaur, IFS, also attended the meeting.

During discussions, Ambassador Singh praised the delegation’s efforts and urged stronger collaboration between the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT) to develop the rubber sector.

He assured full support from the Embassy in promoting rubber coagulation and cum-lump technology, as well as in introducing Arunachal fruit-based wines, other agricultural products, and indigenous goods at trade and cultural events in Thailand.

The Ambassador commended the team for exploring international markets and fostering cross-border business initiatives, calling the delegation’s work an important step in strengthening India–Thailand economic relations.