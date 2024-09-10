Women & Child Development, Art and Culture Minister Dasanglu Pul unveiled a bust of (late) Khapriso Krong, the former education minister of the state and the founder of Indira Gandhi Govt College (IGGC), on September 9 at the IGGC campus.

In her speech, Pul recalled significant contributions of the late leader to state’s education sector, Lohit district in particular, and lauded the guidance and support she had received from him during her political journey.

Local MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai, in his address, praised the late leader as a key figure in revolutionising education sector in the district and stressed that establishment of IGGC has brought positive changes in Mishmi community by making them accessible to higher education.

He proposed to rename the college as Khapriso Krong Govt College for which the process has been initiated.

IGGC principal Dr Kangki Megu said that late Krong’s vision was to ensure that quality education reaches every doorstep by making it accessible to village communities.

A powerpoint presentation showcasing the life and contributions of Krong was shown. His family members were also honoured.

Lohit HoDs led by DC Shashvat Saurabh (IAS) and representatives of student unions were present.