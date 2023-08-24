The wall of Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju's official residence in Delhi was struck by a taxi driver on Wednesday, according to the police. The strength of the crash's impact caused a section of the wall to break, creating a hole.

Rahim Khan, the cab's driver, lost control when it struck a bus and slammed into the wall of Kiren Rijiju's house on Krishna Menon Marg, causing the cab to crash into the wall.

The driver, a resident of Haryana's Nuh, was caught by the police following the incident.

Rahim Khan said during questioning that a bus had struck his cab, causing him to crash through the wall of the Union Minister's official residence. Later, he was freed.

When the tragedy happened, Rahim Khan and his family were travelling to Nuh.