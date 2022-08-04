In number of decisions undertaken by the state cabinet of Arunachal Pradesh today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the government has approved several developmental measures in the family and health sector which includes, the setting up of 6 bed Intensive Care Unit facility (5 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds + 1 Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) beds) on TURNKEY BASIS at each of six identified General/District Hospitals.

Additionally, setting up of an 18 bed Paediatric Care Unit (including 4 PICU beds) at BPGH Pasighat on TURNKEY BASIS at an estimated cost of Rs 235.55 Lakh.

Establishment of such Intensive Care Units and Paediatric Care Units will provide both basic critical care as well as improve standards for achieving ICU and PCU care in district hospitals of the state. These facilities will cater to the present COVID-19 pandemic needs as well as continue to provide non-covid patient care services in times to come.

With respect to the women and child development, the cabinet approved the “Guidelines on Adoption of Anganwadi Centres by Individuals, Organizations, Business Houses & Corporate Bodies”.

Meanwhile the State Cabinet has approved the naming of the under construction Greenfield Airport as “Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar”.

A long-held ambition of the people of the State, the establishment of the Greenfield Airport was given sanction by the Government of India as part of the Capital Connectivity Scheme to develop fixed wing air connectivity facilities to the State Capital. This name for the sole airport in the capital city will represent the long-standing customs and rich cultural legacy of the tribal State as well as the long-standing indigenous respect for the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon among the populace (Polo).

Further the cabinet briefed about the actionable points of the meeting of Chief Ministers with the Prime Minister held on July 24, 2022 in New Delhi. A detailed presentation was made informing on the status of saturation of 13 CSS schemes and resolved to work towards 100% saturation.