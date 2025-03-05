The Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, convened today, March 5 for in-depth discussions on three pivotal policies aimed at strengthening the state’s horticulture, agriculture, and tourism sectors. These policies, designed with strategic roadmaps and financial frameworks, incorporate modern interventions to drive sustainable growth.

The Cabinet deliberated and granted approval for the following policies:

Arunachal Pradesh Horticulture Policy 2025-35

New Agriculture Policy – Arunachal Pradesh 2025-35

Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Policy 2025-30

Key Focus Areas of the Arunachal Pradesh Horticulture Policy 2025-35

The newly approved Horticulture Policy lays out a comprehensive framework with targeted interventions, including:

Enhancing horticulture production and productivity

Promoting sustainable and climate-resilient horticulture practices

Strengthening infrastructure across the value chain

Capacity building and skill development

Implementing a mission-mode approach for sectoral development

Branding and marketing of horticulture produce

Encouraging research and development

Human resource development in the sector

Establishing dedicated funds for horticulture growth

Promoting convergence with allied sectors

Major Initiatives Under the Policy

Arunachal Kiwi Mission – Aims to capitalize on the state's potential for kiwi cultivation, positioning Arunachal as a significant contributor to India’s horticulture industry.

Arunachal Spice Mission – Seeks to harness the immense scope for cultivating high-value spices like large cardamom, black pepper, Sichuan pepper, star anise, turmeric, and ginger to strengthen the spice sector.

Arunachal Medicinal & Aromatic Plants (MAP) Mission – Focuses on large-scale cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants to support AYUSH-based industries while aiding biodiversity conservation and traditional medicinal practices.

Empowering Women – Ensures gender-inclusive interventions and budgeting to empower women farmers by fostering livelihood opportunities and improving nutritional security.

Empowering Young Farmers – Encourages youth participation in horticulture by providing skill development and promoting hortipreneurship.

Sustainable & Climate-Resilient Horticulture – Addresses climate change challenges by advocating for integrated farming systems and discouraging excessive chemical use in farming.