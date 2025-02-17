Arunachal Cabinet, on February 17 approved the Late Kalikho Pul Memorial Table Tennis Championship as an annual calendar event, honouring the legacy of Late Kalikho Pul, the former chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting in Nyapin, marking the third edition of the championship organized by Table Tennis Arunachal (TTA).

The objective of the championship is to promote the sport of table tennis in Arunachal Pradesh and provide a platform for young and emerging players to showcase their talent. The event aims to continue Late Kalikho Pul’s commitment to youth development and sports, an area he was passionate about during his lifetime.

Late Kalikho Pul, who served as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for a brief period in 2016, was a prominent Indian politician. He represented the Hayuliang Vidhan Sabha constituency five times and made significant contributions to the state. Despite his controversial tenure as Chief Minister, which was ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of India, Pul was widely regarded as a dedicated leader. Tragically, he passed away on August 9, 2016, under mysterious circumstances, sparking protests for a CBI investigation into his death.

The memorial tournament, now an annual event, was emphasized by Dasanglu Pul, the MLA of Hayuliang and wife of the late leader. She shared that Late Kalikho Pul always had a deep interest in sports and worked tirelessly for the welfare of the youth. “Now, with the government focusing on sports, we felt that table tennis would be a fitting tribute to his legacy, alongside other popular events like badminton and football,” she stated.

Ojingso Pul, the son of Late Kalikho Pul, further reflected on his father's personality, describing him as a people's leader known for his work ethic and social contributions. With the event now officially included in the state's annual sports calendar, the Late Kalikho Pul Memorial Table Tennis Championship is set to inspire future generations of athletes in Arunachal Pradesh.