Arunachal cabinet approves new police battalion, education and child protection reforms

Arunachal Pradesh is set to raise a new Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), following a State Cabinet decision chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The 6th IRBn will strengthen internal security, reduce dependence on central forces, and offer employment to local youth. The state currently has two State Armed Police Battalions and five IR battalions.

In education, the Cabinet sanctioned 34 new teaching and non-teaching posts for the Government Engineering College at Toru in Papum Pare district. The move is expected to enhance the capacity and quality of technical education in the region.

To support child victims of sexual offences, the Cabinet adopted model guidelines under the POCSO Act with state-specific adaptations. These include assigning one support person for every ten cases and defining clear qualifications, roles, and responsibilities for such personnel.

In an effort to streamline government housing, new guidelines for the allotment of General Pool Government Quarters were approved. The reforms aim to prevent misuse, curb encroachment, and improve transparency in the allocation process across the state capital and districts.

The Directorate of Prosecution will also see expansion, with the creation of 31 posts, including Deputy and Assistant Directors, as well as clerical staff. The Cabinet approved re-designation of current Additional Public Prosecutors as Deputy Directors and revised the pay matrix to align with other government services.

Recruitment rules for key forensic positions at PTC Banderdewa have been amended as part of cadre restructuring in the Directorate of Forensic Science. This includes changes to nomenclature, qualifications, and pay structures for scientists and lab assistants.

Civil aviation in the state received a push with the creation of 10 new posts under the Directorate of Civil Aviation. Additionally, Veterinary Officers previously under the Rural Development department will be transferred to the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary, and Dairy Development to improve administrative efficiency.