Arunachal Cabinet approves one-time exemption for Constable recruitment candidates

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on May 14 shared that the Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet has approved a one-time exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for eligible Constable recruitment candidates.

According to the Chief Minister, the exemption has been granted in public interest to avoid duplication of the recruitment process for candidates who had already cleared the physical tests and appeared in the written examination conducted in July 2025.

Sharing the decision on X, Khandu stated that the move was aimed at providing relief to eligible candidates while ensuring smoother and faster completion of the recruitment process.

“The State Cabinet approved a one-time exemption from Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test for eligible Constable recruitment candidates who had already cleared physical tests and appeared in the written examination (July 2025), in public interest to avoid duplication of the process,” Khandu said.

The decision is expected to benefit a large number of candidates who had already completed the earlier stages of the recruitment procedure and were awaiting further progress in the selection process.