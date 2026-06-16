Arunachal Cabinet approves regularisation of 74 RMSA teachers

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on June 16 announced that the State Cabinet has approved the regularisation of eligible erstwhile RMSA Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) against 74 existing resultant vacancies.

According to the decision, the regularisation process will be carried out through a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) and will provide long-awaited service security to eligible teachers who have been serving under the former Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan framework.

Sharing the update on X, Khandu said the Cabinet's approval marks a significant step toward addressing the long-pending demands of RMSA teachers and strengthening the state's education sector.

The move is expected to benefit 74 eligible teachers by ensuring job stability and regular government service benefits, while also helping improve the quality and continuity of education in government schools across Arunachal Pradesh.