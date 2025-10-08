Arunachal cabinet approves school for children with special needs in Miao

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has approved the establishment of a dedicated school for children with special needs in Miao, Changlang district, marking a major step towards inclusive education in the state.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and reflects the government’s commitment to equity, compassion, and empowerment, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The proposed institution will serve as a model centre integrating learning, healthcare, and empowerment, ensuring that children with special needs have equal access to quality education and holistic development opportunities.

The Education Department has been directed to prepare a detailed proposal for staff recruitment and infrastructure planning to operationalise the school as soon as possible.

Once completed, the school is expected to become a pioneering model for inclusive education in Arunachal Pradesh, bridging existing gaps in accessibility and support for differently-abled students, the statement said.



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