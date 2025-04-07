The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the introduction of a unified examination system for hiring assistant and junior engineers through direct recruitment. The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), in coordination with relevant departments, will design the syllabus for the common exam.

The decision, aimed at speeding up the recruitment process, was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. To address disruptions caused by cancelled recruitment notifications issued before 2024, the Cabinet also approved a one-time relaxation of the upper age limit for applicants, subject to certain conditions.

In a separate move, the Cabinet gave the green light to the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (4th Amendment) Rules, 2025. The changes are intended to improve cadre management, streamline promotions, and restructure ranks within the state police force.

To boost the state’s infrastructure and employment, the Cabinet approved the creation of 280 posts in the public health engineering and water supply department. The new positions are expected to address long-standing demands from departmental staff, open up fresh recruitment opportunities, and improve service delivery.

The finance, planning, and investment department also presented a draft of the memorandum to be submitted to the 16th Finance Commission. The Cabinet reviewed and approved the proposal. (PTI)