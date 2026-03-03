Arunachal cabinet clears education reforms, reservation changes and climate action report

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on March 2 approved a wide-ranging set of decisions covering education reforms, administrative strengthening, employee welfare, recruitment rationalisation and climate action initiatives.

A key focus of the meeting was the education sector, with the Cabinet clearing five major proposals. It approved the introduction of the Arunachal Pradesh Transfer and Posting of Employees of Education Department (Regulation & Management) Bill, 2026 in the upcoming Assembly session beginning March 6. The proposed legislation seeks to replace the existing policy-based transfer system with a statutory, transparent and technology-enabled mechanism linked to a fully automated teachers’ registry portal.

Recruitment rules for physical education teachers under the secondary education department were approved to streamline appointments in government schools. In higher education, the Cabinet cleared granting professorship to government college teachers under the Career Advancement Scheme in line with UGC Regulations, 2018, and amended recruitment rules for principals to align with updated UGC norms.

The Cabinet also revised the state’s reservation policy for diploma, PCM, PCB and allied seats. Under the amended framework, 20 percent seats earlier reserved for non-APST candidates have been de-reserved and moved to the open quota, while 80 percent will remain reserved for APST candidates.

On the administrative front, 15 posts were created under the Arunachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service cadre to strengthen financial governance. Several pay-related proposals were approved, including grade pay upgrades and parity adjustments across departments. Recruitment rules for deputy drugs controller and senior food safety officer were notified in alignment with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and 7th Central Pay Commission norms.

The Cabinet also launched the Pakke Declaration Implementation Report-2025 reviewing progress under the Pakke Tiger Reserve-2047 climate-resilient development roadmap. Of 410 action lines across 75 strategies, 246 have been completed, 70 are ongoing and 94 are at the initiation stage, with ₹802.6 crore mobilised for implementation.

The government reiterated its commitment to transparency, human resource development and sustainable growth through the approved measures.