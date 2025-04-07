The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, convened on Monday, April 7 afternoon and approved several significant administrative reforms and policy measures aimed at improving governance and public service delivery.

One of the key decisions included granting a One-Time Relaxation in the upper age limit for direct recruitment. This move will allow candidates to apply for posts where previous vacancy notifications—issued prior to 2024 and later cancelled by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)—have restricted them due to age criteria. The relaxation will be applicable under defined conditions.

In a bid to streamline recruitment processes, the Cabinet also approved the formulation of a Common Examination Scheme for the selection of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers under the State Government. The APPSC, in coordination with the relevant departments, will finalize the syllabus. The introduction of a unified exam is expected to accelerate the recruitment timeline and standardize the selection process across departments.

Further, the Cabinet gave the green light to the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (4th Amendment) Rules, 2025, which modifies the existing APPS Rules of 1989. The amendment is set to overhaul cadre management, promotions, and rank structuring within the police force. It introduces a Common Cadre Structure for officers serving in the Civil Police, Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), and Arunachal Armed Police Battalion (AAPBn), with all categories—Entry Grade, Grade-I, Junior Administrative Grade (JAG), and Special Grade—classified as Group ‘A’ Gazetted posts.

In a move to strengthen public infrastructure, the Cabinet also approved the creation of 280 new posts in various categories within the Public Health Engineering and Water Supply Department. This decision aims to meet the long-standing aspirations of existing staff, open avenues for new recruitment, and enhance departmental efficiency.

Additionally, a comprehensive presentation was made by the Department of Finance, Planning and Investment on the proposed memorandum to be submitted to the 16th Finance Commission. Following detailed deliberation, the Cabinet approved the draft memorandum.